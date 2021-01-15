Editor,
Four years ago today, I was preparing to take my kids to Washington, D.C. to participate in the Women’s March on Washington, which took place the day after President Trump’s inauguration. My goal was to add my voice to those declaring that Trump’s words and actions did not represent the American ideals of equality and fairness. I wanted my kids to see what it means to protest when you disagree with your elected officials.
Almost half a million people took part in the D.C. march, along with millions more who participated in protests across the U.S. Our candidate had not won in the presidential election, but we protested and then we went home and worked for the next four years to make sure Trump didn’t win the next one.
A peaceful transition of power is essential to the continuation of American democracy. If we allow a group to disrupt that transition by violence or intimidation, then we have forfeited a gift given to us by our country’s founders.
I wish that I could end this comment with words of hope, but I am extremely worried about the next set of riots being planned for D.C. and state capitals over the next week.
Tiffanie Heben, Tracy
