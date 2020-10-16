Editor,
Jeezus Mickey, I read your letter to the editor (Your Voice, Sept. 25) and again, wept for your ex-students. Once a hack …. For background recall your combining Creative Writing 101 with generous economics: “…for every $ sent to Washington you get $1.3 back.” California’s $54 billion deficit becomes … Abracadabra … a $16.4 billion surplus.
Is self-abuse elder abuse? “Jill Biden’s wife,” running for President asserts, “We choose truth over facts,” “I got to the Senate 180 years ago” and “… It’s estimated that 200 million people have died from COVID-19…,” are some notable short-comings showing some exaggerations, in addition to his plagiarism and inappropriateness over Joe Biden’s 47-year congressional career (Joe’s a prime example of why to implement term limits).
60s – 70s accepted, documented history - USA Today headline, June 10, 1964: “… Southern Dems held up 1964 Civil Rights Act, set filibuster record at 60 days.”
Philadelphia Inquirer, Oct 12, 1975: Joe Biden’s quote, “I think the Democratic Party could stand a liberal George Wallace, someone who’s not afraid to stand up and offend people …”
Wikipedia 1976 election map showing southern blue counties overwhelmingly voting for Democrat Jimmy Carter.
McGuire’s 1970s Southern Strategy is make-believe.
Dale Cose, Tracy
