EDITOR,
This is a backdoor method of closing land to outdoor enthusiasts. It will prohibit hiking, fishing and hunting to the general public. I strongly urge you to oppose AB 3030. This egregious bill prevents access to all Californians for generations to come.
Jerry Kinney, Tracy
Editor’s note: Assembly Bill 3030 will be reviewed by the state Senate Committee on Natural Resources and Water after recent amendments.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.