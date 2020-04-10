EDITOR,
It is sickening that the 10th Congressional District is represented by a congressman (Rep. Josh Harder) who not only supports abortion, but infanticide.
There have been hundreds of cases where babies have survived abortions and then been murdered by the abortionists. Harder supporters who want to argue this point should start by reading the grand jury report on Kermit Gosnell. We’re talking about infanticide, not abortion!
A Pennsylvania grand jury said Kermit Gosnell killed “hundreds” of babies who survived his abortions. Several years ago, Douglas Karpen’s former assistants accused the abortionist of killing “three to four” born-alive babies a day by cutting their spinal cords, forcing instruments into the soft spots of their heads, or even twisting their heads off their necks.
Here is the question for Harder and his supporters: Why does Harder refuse to support the Born Alive Abortion Survivors Act, which would protect babies who survive abortions?
People like Melissa Ohden, Gianna Jessen and Claire Culwell are living, breathing adults — proof that babies survive abortions. Harder should have the guts to look these women in the eye and tell them why they deserve to be dead.
Elizabeth Best, Tracy
