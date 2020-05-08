EDITOR,
I’ve noticed that when Rep. Josh Harder’s supporters like Tracyite Scott Arbogast (“Harder shows excellent leadership,” April 24) write letters to the editor, they almost invariably talk about some “mom and apple pie issues” that Harder supports.
Arbogast wrote that Harder supports free, federally funded COVID-19 vaccines, tax credits for businesses that provide sick leave to employees because of the virus, and deferred student loans.
Those are perfectly acceptable positions, but my problem with Harder, Arbogast and other Harder backers is that their congressman wants to destroy freedom of choice for our medical system and the system itself.
Harder supports the draconian “Medicare for All” program, which would eliminate private health insurance for 175 million people. Think about it — a vote for Harder is a vote for a federal health care takeover. According to a 2016 Gallup poll, 65% of people are happy with their private health insurance.
Let me put the question to Harder, Arbogast, James Nelson, Lisa Roth and other Harder backers: Who gave you the right to abolish private medical insurance?
I’m happy with my private medical insurance and I don’t need a faceless, nameless federal government bureaucrat deciding what medical care is appropriate for me and my family.
I have a suggestion for 10th District voters — support Ted Howze in November. He will protect our private medical insurance and help people.
Elizabeth Best, Tracy
