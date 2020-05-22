EDITOR,
Most of the men and women who serve in the National Guard are not professional soldiers. They are friends and neighbors who volunteer to help our country in times of emergency and disaster. They put their lives and jobs on hold to help us when our state and federal government agencies like FEMA and the CDC are facing a crisis. Well, we are in the biggest crisis in the history of our country and like always the National Guard has stepped up to the plate to help fight COVID-19 in nursing homes, field hospitals, food banks and testing sites. They were also called upon to pick up the people who had died in their homes in New York. These men and women are risking their lives to serve, and how does our government reward their service? Just yesterday it was announced that our president has decided to recall these troops after 89 days of service. Why 89 days, you ask, when the infection numbers continue to climb and the number of dead is nearing 100,000. Well, it is simple. After 90 days, these volunteers are eligible for their service benefits including their time in service and educational opportunities. This is just one more glaring example of the current administration’s lack of respect and empathy for the sacrifice that our volunteers make in a time of crisis. If you feel the way I do, and I know that most do, please call, text, email, tweet all of our elected officials in Washington and demand that these brave volunteers who are risking their lives to help save ours are rewarded for their service. If they fail to act, as they have done throughout this entire crisis, then I suggest that we vote them out in November.
James Nelson, Tracy
