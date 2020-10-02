Editor,
I am writing to share my support for Jill Costa for TUSD School Board. I have known Jill for many years as a friend and member of Southwinds Church. Jill has done a great job for the Tracy community through proven leadership as a current board member who has been re-elected three times since August, 2010! She cares about fiscal responsibility and a balanced budget! She also works well with school staff to support their needs for creative solutions, training and new ideas. Jill is an amazing person and cares about each student’s success. Please cast your vote for a worthy candidate: Jill Costa! Thank you!
Lisa Villaluna, Tracy
