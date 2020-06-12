EDITOR,
A few days ago I went grocery shopping. I was perplexed on why our local Safeway store had its storefront windows covered with plywood. Then the light bulb went on. The NextDoor app I joined a while back had a message of a flyer that was being distributed on social media: “meet at Orchard parking lot.” Safeway is in the same shopping center. The manner in which windows were covered indicated to me that destruction of property and looting was a possibility. Some say it may have been a drastic measure and costly to boot; we are too civilized here in Tracy, California, to have looting let alone destruction of property. I read some news in the Tracy Press regarding coverage of the peaceful protest, and they did make mention of organizers but without a name. I did see “The Dandelion Collective” endorsed the flyer. But who are these people? They sound the trumpet and people show up. I hope they knew who the organizers were. That is the safe way to handle those kinds of things. I came across some interesting information; I am relying on the Internet website for accuracy. There are approximately 52 houses of worship in our city. 51 are of the Christian faith. The president was mocked when he displayed the Bible upside down. Some say he did what he did for a photo-op. I believe he did it to prove he wasn’t a scaredy-cat and respect should be given to faith, and the house of worship. A terrible thing happened to George Floyd. My heart aches. Maybe we have too many churches and too many flags. I say this because too much individuality is cause for division not unity. George has none but what protesters give him.
Michael Gonzalez, Tracy
