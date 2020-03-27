EDITOR,
If the COVID-19 pandemic has clarified anything, it has made clear that Rep. Josh Harder could care less about the people of the 10th Congressional District.
His main priorities seem to be standing by Nancy Pelosi, who funneled $30 million to him in the 2018 election; and supporting the Democratic Party.
During March 13-15, the Senate spent the weekend negotiating a bipartisan $1.8 trillion coronavirus relief bill. Pelosi then flew in from California, whipped out her unrelated wish list and said no. Senate Democrats then voted against the bill they had negotiated.
The relief bill would have provided money to large and small businesses, put cash into the hands of Americans who are without work, and bolstered unemployment benefits.
Pelosi and other Democrats, like Harder, then put forward a bill that includes required early voting, bailing out the U.S. Postal Service debt, more collective bargaining power for unions and increased fuel emission standards for airliners.
As Americans are hurting, Rep. Harder, why did you and Pelosi try to lard up the relief bill intended to help Americans with fat for the Democratic Party?
Now a relief bill has passed, despite Pelosi and Harder working against the people.
Dave Kerst, Tracy
