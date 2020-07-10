EDITOR,
As usual, the city’s July Fourth fireworks display was completely overshadowed by the citywide illegal displays. The latter were 360-degree loud and visible from my backyard, and were continuous from 9 p.m. until after midnight. The city should save its fireworks money, or maybe spend it on enforcement or on “education” of the populace. I spoke to a friend who lives in Castro Valley who said his city was silent on the evening of the Fourth. So what happens here is actually preventable.
Gus Carlson, Tracy
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.