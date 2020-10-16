Editor,
One of the most important elections for San Joaquin and Stanislaus County residents is the 10th Congressional District between liberal Rep. Josh Harder and Dr. Ted Howze.
On issue after issue, Howze is right for our citizens.
Healthcare: Howze supports competition to reduce healthcare costs and drug prices. He also backs protecting people with preexisting conditions and a patients’ bill of rights. On the other hand, Harder supports the infamous “Medicare for All,” which would end all private health insurance. American workers who have health care insurance from their employer would lose this non-taxed benefit if Harder has his way.
Police funding and the recent riots: Howze opposes defunding the police and condemns this summer’s riots and violence. In late June, Harder and other Democrats blocked consideration of a House resolution to condemn the killing of George Floyd and condemn the riots and violence.
Taxes: Howze is opposed to raising taxes and backed President Trump’s tax cuts, which before COVID-19 produced one of the best economies in U.S. history. Harder and Joe Biden want to increase American taxes by $4 trillion (over the next 10 years).
I would urge you to join me in supporting Dr. Howze for Congress.
Elizabeth Best, Tracy
