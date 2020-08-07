EDITOR,
Recently, (most of) the City Council showed that they’re ready to promote transit-oriented development in downtown Tracy. Recognizing that the Valley Link train’s eventual arrival will totally transform our physical and economic landscape and build an upbeat downtown, councilwomen Veronica Vargas and Rhodesia Ransom requested the city staff to draw up a potential ballot measure to exempt T.O.D. projects from the usual red tape.
To my shock, Mayor Rickman opposed this simple yet vital step forward. He complained that there was “no community input” on the councilwomen’s proposal, although city staffers explained that they spent several months listening to people’s concerns and searching for good solutions. He dragged out the latest council meeting for hours over the term “affordable housing.” He was the only councilmember to vote “no” — not to any particular development, but against the mere act of letting us VOTE on the T.O.D. exemption.
He said he wanted community input, but doesn’t want us to vote. That doesn’t make any sense.
A quick Google search confirmed that this wasn’t the first time Mayor Rickman acted this pettily about Tracy’s future. Last year, he was the lone vote against an affordable apartment building. In 2015, he insulted hopeful entrepreneurs, calling their industrial development proposal “a pig” before rejecting it outright. Time and time again, Rickman’s alone in his obstructionism; the rest of the council united to actually discuss and achieve results.
Councilwoman Ransom took an especially impressive stance, pushing the council to require affordable housing in the new development. While Mayor Rickman refused to answer the city manager’s questions and give any useful insights about improving the potential ballot measure, she and the other council members were clearly listening to our voices and demands. Props to them. Hopefully, come November, we’ll see a T.O.D. measure worth voting for!
Bailey Henderson, Tracy
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.