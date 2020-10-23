Editor,
STOP More Housing and Traffic Congestion. Vote No on Y, because:
• Circumventing Measure A – Tracy Citizens already passed a Growth Measure Ordinance, not to exceed 750 building permits per year.
• Tracy City Council has designated three areas as transit oriented development (TOD), authorizing each land developer to build 2,200 new homes for a total of 6,600.
• In addition, 2,200 new homes will be built in Historic Downtown Tracy. Estimated cost to clean contaminated dirt is millions of dollars and who will pay the cost is unknown.
• Heavy traffic congestion will continue to increase and add additional travel time to destination.
• Great impact on already strained Tracy infrastructure.
• Regardless of the outcome of the Measure Y, the ValleyLink Train estimated operating date is 2028.
Save Downtown Tracy – Vote NO on Y.
Germaine Clark, Tracy
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.