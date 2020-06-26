EDITOR,
I’m moving into my final year of high school at Tracy High. We ended off the year somewhat poorly but I’m going to be keeping my English teacher from last year which is convenient for my class since we could not complete last year. I am somewhat excited to see that school isn’t going to be isolated to the virtual space. I respect the sentiment that TUSD wants to give us our education, make amends for the mess that was the final semester of 2019-2020. But I do not want to be in a public environment for 30-plus hours a week. TUSD is going to be marking out pathways for students to walk on in buildings, which will mitigate chaotic and messy hallways and provide order to make for lower exposure, however I don’t believe teenagers will abide by this. I work at a grocery store and have seen grown men and women breathing down the necks of other customers in front of them in line, and we only need to look at rear-end collisions on highways to see that lines drawn on the floor prevent nothing. Now I would be open to this new system if we were instead at half capacity. We have at least 2,200 students at our school alone. Having 2,200 people traveling between four to six buildings every day is asking for trouble. The district suggested a Plan B, two different groups going at different times of the week. We have the choice to split up our population and prevent transmission, but that choice is not being made. The district is in denial. During their meetings they forfeited the use of masks while well within 2 feet of each other, and chose to send us back to school and use sanitation and masks as Band-Aid solutions. Masks and sanitation should be something that is Priority 1 of TUSD. I appreciate that, but they are pretending as though it is the only solution available. If TUSD does not change this I am likely to not attend Tracy High and to instead either change districts or move to their online school program. To any TUSD staff reading this, if you have not spoken out against this lack of change, please speak out now. I can only ask for your advocacy for the safety of your students and your own.
Onyx Hunter, Tracy
