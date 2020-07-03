EDITOR,
I am a parent of two TUSD students.
The latest edition (June 26) of the Tracy Press holds two headlines that seem truly at odds with one another.
“County sees rapid spread of COVID-19” and “Planning for full classrooms.”
COVID does not care how much the district wants to return our students to school. The fact is, regardless of the proposed measures to be taken, including the substandard 3-foot distance between desks, TUSD does not have even a modicum of control over the spread of this virus within our schools. There are simply too many variables beyond their control. The board seems solely focused on returning to a five-day traditional schedule which will put the health of everyone who enters any of our school campuses at risk.
Any plan put into effect should have multiple avenues available so that each school and each family have the option to choose what is best for them. I implore TUSD and its board members as well as the Reopening Schools Task Force to listen to your parents, students, and teachers who do wish to return to school but do not want to risk their health and safety in order to do it.
Selina Rodrigues, Tracy
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.