Editor,
Now that the fever pitch of political season is winding down, shouldn't we all just take a minute to be proud?
Over 140 million votes have been cast. Everyone, informed or not, seems to have an opinion on every subject. Why is that a bad thing? Would you rather everyone was apathetic about matters affecting our lives? Of course, many have different opinions. Would you rather everyone thought just like you?
I have friends who think everything should be free, provided by the government. Food, housing, everything. I have friends who think protesters should be shot from helicopters. Pretty diverse group, my friends. I love them all.
We are Americans and we should be proud. Lots of people are trying to make our lives better. Shouldn't we all be happy to have them as fellow citizens?
Jerry Kineen, Tracy
