EDITOR,
I am writing this letter in response to your recent articles and a letter to the editor that you have published attacking my husband, David Thoming, superintendent, New Jerusalem Elementary School District, and myself, for recent social media posts and comments.
These women, along with several disgruntled former employees of the district, chose to take a Facebook post that was CLEARLY about protecting our family and turn it into something to further their political agenda to feed the “cancel culture” movement, which looks to destroy anyone in power that does not agree with their political stance.
I don’t know one person that wouldn’t PROTECT their children and family at all costs, from any type of attack, do you?
These egregious lies have destroyed our family and now they are trying to ruin my husband’s lifelong career. Are you next?
I have dedicated my life to service for our community, spending countless hours volunteering in the district. They have defamed my character, slandered my name and called into question my integrity. All in the name of politics!
After everything we have done for, not only these families, but the community at large, these attacks are despicable and unwarranted. However, we still choose to look at the bright side of things.
We have received hundreds of letters, emails, text messages and phone calls, all supporting us. Strangers have sent letters and vowed their support. The way our community has rallied behind us has truly been amazing. We are overwhelmed with the amount of love we have received and would like to thank each and every one of you that have supported us throughout this extremely trying time. We appreciate you all, more then you will ever know.
Traci Thoming, Tracy
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.