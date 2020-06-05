EDITOR,
Unbelievable. We’ve watched George Floyd murdered in the street by someone whose job it was to serve and protect. We’ve watched tens of thousands of people across our nation PEACEFULLY march and protest the unfairness and wanton disregard for life. Marching to help bring more awareness to a poison that has infected our country from the beginning and still seeps, killing people of color, especially black men. We’ve watched as a smaller group of people have taken advantage of the peaceful marches to loot and destroy. And, sadly, we’ve watched as the current occupant of the White House does nothing to bring the country together, who only speaks of hate and divisiveness and turning our military on its own citizens.
I’m disgusted by the president. I have always respected the office, even if I didn’t agree with the policies of an administration. I feel nothing but revulsion as this president blames all the ills of the past days on left-wing protest groups while failing to call out the racism that brought us to this point. But then what would one expect of the son of a member of the Ku Klux Klan? He’s done this throughout his life and his presidency.
I am insulted by those running for office like Ted Howze who, based on social media posts, agrees with our racist president. Mayor Rickman endorsed Howze and yet remains silent about the social media posts. I find that cowardly.
Archbishop Desmond Tutu said, “If you are neutral in situations of injustice, you have chosen the side of the oppressor.” You may not agree with the archbishop or me. But I am not neutral. I have chosen to speak out against injustice and racism whenever I can. Join me.
Robin Cole, Tracy
