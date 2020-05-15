EDITOR,
Americans gladly agreed to stay at home until April 7 to help flatten the curve, and again when the shelter in place was extended until April 30. The curve is flattened, our hospitals are better prepared, and our knowledge of the virus is more robust. By continuing the SIP, you are doing more harm than good.
This “pandemic” is now at a manageable level. Based upon current information, the CDC has identified those at high-risk for severe illness from COVID-19 are 1) people over 65 or 2) those with underlying health issues. And yet our elected officials are allowing the SIP for those that do not meet the CDC criteria. Yes, COVID-19 is contagious, but we have learned you can recover, including those that are in the high-risk segment.
Instead of our San Joaquin County supervisors and county health officials structuring guidelines for opening the cities and counties, it looks like politics, power and money are the guiding force behind most of these decisions. Twenty counties have reported no deaths from COVID-19, straight from the CDC website as of May 7. Another 25 counties reported less than 20 deaths; again, this information is from the CDC website as of May 7. That is a total of 45 of the 58 counties with a minimal health impact due to COVID-19.
We will not be asking for permission to exercise our First, Fifth and 14th Amendment rights. We will open our businesses, play in the park, go to the beach; and if you do not support the will of the people — it’s time for us to vote you out of office.
Carol Blevins, Tracy
