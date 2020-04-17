EDITOR,
I can agree with one point by liberal Josh Harder supporter Bruce Frank (“Better stimulus bill passed Friday,” April 3): that it would be good if all of us, including Frank, stuck to the facts.
There were plenty of accurate facts in Dave Kerst’s earlier letter about how Harder and the Democrats slowed up the COVID-19 stimulus bill for nearly a week as they desperately tried to put the Democratic Party and their goals ahead of the American people (“Relief bill held hostage,” March 27).
Maybe Frank could explain why Democratic Majority Whip James Clyburn told more than 200 Democrats, most likely including Harder, that the stimulus bill was “a tremendous opportunity to restructure things to fit our vision.”
That is beyond shameful. I have a strong suggestion for Frank and other Harder supporters: You ought to run from this issue faster than a politician getting smacked with tar and feathers. I promise you that you and Harder will be embarrassed.
Democrat Ammar Campa-Najjar, who is running for Congress in Southern California, attacked Pelosi’s plan in a now-deleted tweet, saying, “I’m getting emails from voters in #CA50 who are enraged about some of [the] price tags attached to some comparatively unimportant items in the House proposal.”
Maybe Frank and others could explain why Harder didn’t have the courage to criticize Pelosi and to the best of my knowledge has never criticized his $30 million sugar mama. Who does Harder represent — Pelosi or the 10th Congressional District?
Joe Walker, Tracy
