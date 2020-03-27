EDITOR,
I am an 11th-grade student at Tracy High School, and I want my education back. There are another two months of school, and there is no chance we return to school before those two months are up. Nothing has been done. I have received a copy of the Algebra 2 math sheet, and there is a total of eight questions, most of which preceded the midterms we had in December. We are being handed four-month-old work in the wake of our final months of school this year. I am not going to chastise the creators of such work, but due to the Advanced and IB classes being vastly different from one another, I am not being accommodated. Several of my classes are IB (Advanced Placement), the teachers for those classes want to teach us, they are ready for the challenge. Instead, they are being told by TUSD that all work while school is out is voluntary. No person of sane mind will create complex math problems for students who won’t be graded on it, and no sane student will write an essay that won’t affect their grades. There are simple solutions to this problem, problems that should’ve been fixed by the extra money the schools are receiving. OUR money, and it is going nowhere.
Onyx Hunter, Tracy
