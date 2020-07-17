EDITOR,
We are writing in regard to the recent Tracy Press article regarding Superintendent David Thoming of the New Jerusalem Elementary School District. We found the article to be unfairly biased in support of Thoming. The article did not reference most of the public social media posts Thoming has made that clearly are racist and/or display unquestionably unprofessional behavior.
While Thoming has stated that his “post(s) (were) not shared publicly and (were) intended for a private audience,” he knows that anything on social media is “public,” whether you intend it to be widely shared or not. To date, the New Jerusalem School Board has not done anything in regards to Thoming’s inappropriate and racist remarks. Thoming has yet to apologize or acknowledge any wrongdoing. No response has been received from the district asking for the investigation promised on their website.
The board needs to make public who is doing the investigation and interview its employees. Several New Jerusalem School District staff members are disturbed by Thoming’s behavior, but are reluctant to speak out for fear of retaliation. The board members, Steve Bogetti (Thoming’s cousin), Mike Petz, and Bill Koster, need to look for a replacement superintendent that will be a role model for the district. Any other superintendent posting the remarks he made would have been already terminated or forced to resign. If a student had posted some of the things Thoming posted, that student would be disciplined, suspended or expelled according to the student handbook. If the board chooses to look the other way with respect to Thoming’s behavior, it would be saying a lot as to their own character, values, and ethics, and it reflects terribly on the school district.
For a link to view our letter in its entirety, including posts made by Thoming and his wife, click here: Superintendent Thoming Needs to Go
Signed by:
Kim Ruiz
Pamela Pettis-Houston
Gina Pettis
Sylvia Jackson-Pettis
Kristie Bacigalupi
Mary Vink
Melisa McClure Bechtold
Casey Vink
Alida Rodriguez
Nancy Rieti
Lia McKeon
Kelly Zelaya
Kenneth Zelaya
Catalina Pina
Heidi Yee
Casi Chung-Liang
Jessica Trinkle
Sarah Gordon
Jeremy Gordon
Tammy Pettis
Reena Bhana
Kiowa Bearfoot
Ada Gamble
Inesha Lewis
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.