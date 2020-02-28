EDITOR,
As a senior citizen and Tracy resident, I’m writing to tell you why I’m joining Tracy, Manteca and Lathrop firefighters in supporting Mayor Robert Rickman for county supervisor. In 2017, Mayor Rickman led a new advanced life support agreement between the city of Tracy and San Joaquin County that allowed the Tracy Fire Department to respond to all medical emergency calls at the same time as ambulances, which previously was not allowed. Due to Mayor Rickman’s determination and willingness to fight the county policy, the policy was changed and lives were saved. However, he didn’t stop there. Mayor Rickman joined the California Professional Firefighters and traveled to Sacramento to speak to our state representatives to make sure we maintained local control over our fire services. In 2019, CA Senate Bill 438 was signed into law giving local control of EMS dispatch. Mayor Rickman is a CHP sergeant and understands the need to respond quickly to emergencies. A few minutes can mean the difference between life and death. Mayor Rickman has always fought for what is in the best interest of his community and is not afraid to upset the status quo. I want to thank you, Mayor Rickman, for your dedication and commitment to making sure Tracy remains a safe city for our families. You have my gratitude and support.
Gloria Murphy, Tracy
