I believe as a school board member, decisions should be made that make the most positive impact for students, parents, staff, and facilities, in that order. Jeremy Silcox has proven to me that he is careful to protect those values in that priority order. The best indicator of future performance is past performance. That is why we should vote for Jeremy. I have known him since he was a small boy in Tracy, he has always been caring and respectful. If the issue before the Board is budgets, curriculum, discipline, performance management, administrative policies, or overall direction for the District, I trust him to listen, process, apply his strong Tracy family values to the decision at hand. He also effectively works with others to see his point and make good policy for Tracy schools. Local government is where the rubber meets the road for smaller communities like Tracy. Local representatives like Jeremy must reflect the values of the community and perfectly describes Jeremy Silcox.
Brent Ives, Tracy
Brent Ives served as mayor of Tracy from 2006 through 2014.
