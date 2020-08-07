EDITOR,
I want to share with you, and the people of Tracy, a positive story quietly nestled among all of the sadness and chaos going on within CDCR (California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation). I, along with a handful of wonderful people, have been gathering every other weekend across the street from Deuel Vocational Institute, here in Tracy. We bring with us our poster boards, showing love and support for our loved ones inside, and also for the DVI staff.
We have been sitting quietly holding our signs and sharing stories of our loved ones amongst ourselves. We are NOT protesting. We are simply showing our support for our loved ones and writing our concerns on our posters. We were originally met with very little to no support, or acknowledgment, the first time we were there. Today (Sunday) was very different. We had DVI staff shake their heads at us on their way in and out of the prison. We even had a staff member — I am assuming, because no visitors are going in or out — acknowledge us with BOTH his middle fingers.
We will continue to show up to DVI as long as we need to. We are voicing our concerns for our loved ones, RESPECTFULLY. We will continue to do so as long as DVI is not treating our loved ones with the human decency everyone deserves, no matter their current circumstance. Anyone and everyone is welcome to join us, ask questions, come by and chat, etc.
Adrienne Sandoval, Salinas
