I was shocked to see that less than 20% of eligible voters turned out in San Joaquin County for the primary. Not surprising though is the majority of voters that did go to the polls support sending Rep. Josh Harder back to Congress to continue working for them.
Josh’s record is the main reason. His emphasis has been on bipartisan legislation, sponsoring more bills with Republicans than any other Democrat in the country — including a breakthrough water deal here in the Valley — and focusing on the needs of all his constituents to improve our overall quality of life by lowering costs and improving access to health care, improving access and affordability of quality education and/or vocational training, addressing homelessness with both housing and services to tackle the root causes, and, as one part of the answer to immigration reform, reintroducing the ENLIST Act (originally introduced by his predecessor Jeff Denham).
Personally, what I admire most about Rep. Harder is his strong solutions-oriented approach and tremendous work ethic (and stamina!). It doesn’t matter that we are a “purple” district. He is dedicated to all his constituents — Democrat, Republican and Independent, rural and suburban, citizen and immigrant, veteran, student, senior — as fellow Americans.
I look forward to voting for Rep. Harder in November, and encourage all “nonvoters” to reconsider their participation. The “I Voted” sticker may not be motivational for some, but for me it’s worth it!
Lisa Roth, Tracy
