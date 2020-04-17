EDITOR,
We, the veterans of American Legion Post 172 here in Tracy, would like to thank the local Home Depot store for arranging for us to receive a grant to remodel our kitchen. Volunteers from the local store started work on Thursday, March 12, demolishing our old cabinets and countertop and beginning some painting. They returned on Friday, March 13, and Monday, March 16, to install new cabinets and finish painting. One last visit on Friday, March 20, to drill holes in cabinet doors for locks. Due to the coronavirus outbreak, their corporate office prevented them from returning to do volunteer work and had to concentrate on keeping the local business safely open to the public.
Home Depot arranged for our new granite countertop to be professionally measured on March 18 and installed on March 25 by Block Tops Inc. They also arranged to have our four rooftop AC/heater units serviced by Derek Sawyer Heating.
A few of our local members were able to complete the small amount of work that needed to be done to finish our newly remodeled kitchen.
We would like to personally recognize the following Home Depot employees and other volunteers that helped with our remodel project: Anthony Gomes, Violeta Madrigal, Steve Campbell, Eric Richardson, Liz Nguyen and Manual Madrigal.
Thank you again, Home Depot.
Vaughn Gates, commander, James McDermott American Legion Post 172
