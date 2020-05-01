Tracy, CA (95376)

Today

Partly cloudy early. Mostly sunny skies with gusty winds developing later in the day. High 82F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

A few clouds from time to time. Windy early. Low around 55F. W winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 10 to 15 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.