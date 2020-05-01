EDITOR,
I would like to give a shout out to Astoria Gardens, kudos for putting the signs that they do outside! Driving by makes me happy to see this kind of positivity during these crazy times. My neighbor is a caregiver there and to see what they do with their residents is amazing! This week’s word is “faith,” something I think we should all have during this time!
Jessica Kenton, Tracy
Residents at Astoria Senior Living have created a series of inspirational messages on their fence facing the intersection of Corral Hollow Road and Lowell Avenue.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.