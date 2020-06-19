EDITOR,
I just want to give out my heartfelt thanks to the Tracy Fire and EMTs who responded to my address Sunday, June 14. Also to the dispatcher who stayed on the phone with me till they arrived. My son was suffering a heart attack, and their quick response enabled the staff at St. Joseph’s hospital in Stockton to quickly alleviate the issue. These people all saved his life. I don’t know their names, but hopefully they will see this and know — you people are appreciated and valued. Thank you.
Neal Growcock, Tracy
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.