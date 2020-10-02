Editor,
There has been misinformation circling about what Measure Y is and what it is not. All this information can be found online and is based in fact, not in hearsay.
The first point is the housing requirement. Many argue that this is a condition from the City of Tracy. Their narrative is that deep-pocketed developers are trying to swindle the citizens of our town. Per a letter from Michael Tree, Executive Director of the Regional Rail Authority, to the City Council, “…the Valley Link policy requires local jurisdictions to conform to a minimum corridor threshold average of 2,200 units of housing near Valley Link stations and to complete station area plans.” The housing component is not a swindle. It is a requirement of the Rail Authority. This is a requirement for all stations, anywhere on the line. Livermore and Lathrop are developing two stations each!
The second point is this being a rebrand of Measure M. Many who voice opinions regarding the scope of this project say this is another version of Measure M. You can see the original map for Measure M here, and for Measure Y here.
The differences between the two maps is obvious for even untrained eyes.
This project can bring tens of thousands of jobs and millions of dollars of impact. The impact to jobs can be seen on page 11 here and the financial impacts can be seen on page 14 of the same document.
Vote Yes on Measure Y.
Kevin Cabe, Tracy
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.