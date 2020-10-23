Editor,
Voting is important! It brings about much needed change. Does anyone remember the vote we had way back in 2018? It was to eliminate daylight savings and the playing with the clocks twice a year. It was passed! The People voted for what they wanted!
That was 2 years ago … and as we get ready for November, is everyone ready to play with the clocks again? TWO YEARS and NOTHING?! This is what frustrates people that vote, especially when what they wanted wins and it’s like, just forget about it, everybody’s watching a clown, they’ll forget about the time....and dance monkeys dance!
It’s past time for what the People have voted on and passed, for what the People want to be delivered! It hasn’t been for some time now.
Matthew Reeves, Tracy
Editor’s note: Proposition 7, calling for year-round daylight saving time, passed on a 60-40 margin in the November 2018 election. Assemblymember Kansen Chu (D-San Jose), led the effort to get the proposition on the ballot and has since introduced Assembly Bill 7, which would implement Proposition 7, pending federal approval. That bill is presently with the Senate Committee on Energy, Utilities and Communications. Assembly Joint Resolution 33, which Chu introduced in March, urges the federal government to authorize states to change their daylight saving laws. Meanwhile, we return to Standard Time on Sunday, Nov. 1.
