Next Tuesday evening, the Tracy City Council will be discussing the projects that will be funded by the Measure V sales tax. There is currently $14 million in that fund.
This is coming at a time when the city is dealing with a current budget shortfall of $11 million. And with a structural budget deficit in place, that number will most likely get worse over the next couple of years.
So far, our City Council has already decided not to fund three new police officer positions that are needed to keep pace with our population growth.
On top of that, they have already implemented a hiring freeze across the entire organization.
Should we commit to a $65 million aquatic center, or any projects at all, until the city’s budget stabilizes?
The meeting starts at 5 p.m. I would encourage you to let the council know what you think.
Mary Mitracos, Tracy
