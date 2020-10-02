Editor,
Have you ever read the Constitution? “The unanimous Declaration of the Thirteen United States of America.” I ask myself, why doesn’t it read “The unanimous Declaration of the ‘people’ of the thirteen United States of America”?
Climate change comes to mind. When science says there will be a greenhouse effect, glaciers will melt, oceans will rise, and it will be too late! There seems to be a unanimous declaration being agreed upon. Although, not by the people.
And presently with all the fires and bad weather in general there seems to be a unanimous agreement that President Donald Trump is the cause. I am in agreement with his assessment that there has to be scientifically administered forest management. If that means at minimum removing the underbrush near populated areas then let it be. Creating fire breaks like the kind used around the power transmission lines then let it be. (Near home after the weed abatement crew cleared the rail road right-of-way earlier this year, rain germinated the dormant tumbleweed seed, at 1-foot height I chopped them down. They haven’t regrown while the rest of the right-of-way is overgrown with the weed).
My opinion must overturn the use of unanimous when it comes to President Donald Trump being the cause of the fires. He did not call upon the thunder gods and cast lightning upon the forest. In closing when you become concerned with climate change think twice when you exit the 205 after a long commute from the west then enter the drive-through for a pumpkin spice latte. Then get ready for the next morning commute hoping it is smooth driving. Maybe you will see that climate change can't be left up to politicians, scientist and soothsayers. It's up to us: “We the people.”
Michael Gonzalez, Tracy
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.