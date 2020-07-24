EDITOR,
Since the onset of the coronavirus (COVID-19) almost 145,000 people have died in the U.S., 94 of those in San Joaquin County as of Monday. As of July 15, five days earlier, there were 73; that’s 21 more deaths in under a week! Think about the U.S. number and think about the size of Tracy. We have about 100,000 people here. Imagine the city empty. Your friends, family, everyone … just gone.
In March, Gov. Gavin Newsom implemented statewide shelter-in-place orders. These were gradually rolled back as it seemed we were heading toward fewer deaths. Great! But we jumped too fast. Many took the rollback as a free-for-all and went back to their old pre-COVID activities, no masks, no social distancing. We’re back to square one with more people dying every day.
We haven’t learned. While many people stay home as much as possible, going out only when necessary and wearing masks, there are others who feel that they have the “freedom” to not wear a mask. This is about personal responsibility — if you’re not wearing a facial covering, you are putting yourself and others in danger of death.
For example: I was in the grocery store the other day and there were quite a few people without masks and some that wore masks but didn’t have their noses covered, which doesn’t make sense. They either don’t get it or don’t care. How irresponsible.
I’m sad that I can’t visit with friends, family, go to social events. But this time apart helps in keeping us all safe while scientists are working toward a vaccine. We will get through this if we all do our part: Stay home as much as possible. Wear masks correctly. Practice social distancing.
This is not a hoax. This is not political. This is life or death.
Robin Cole, Tracy
