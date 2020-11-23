Editor,
Something has to be done about the speeding on Parker Avenue. We have had enough cats and dogs killed by speeders. These idiots do more than 40-70 mph. We used to have a motorcycle officer parked on the side streets, but I have not seen this lately. Please don't wait until some little kid or adult gets killed. If anyone else living on Parker Avenue has seen this, let the police know.
Bob Moehring, Tracy
