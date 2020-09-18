Editor,
I have two concerns for the city to address. The second concern affects us all.
One, we have at least two large trees that need to be cut down. Large chunks of the trees keep falling, damaging cars and property. I sent an email with the evidence to the City and NO response.
But the second that concern us all: Early this year the city closed our street to “trim” our trees. We talked to the crew about what needed to be done with these trees. To our shock they removed literally a few 1-foot to 2-foot branches!
Sure enough, since that day at least three large branches have fallen down, blocking sidewalks and the street itself. So, the same crew/company had to be called as an emergency to remove it.
So, please pay attention to this: The company hired by the City IS NOT doing the job right, because they know they will be called again, so they got our tax money twice? First, what we pay for the so called “maintenance” and then for the emergency service? Or the City is involved in some kind of kickbacks? Because any way you slice it, something is not right! I'm putting this here for the City to respond.
Luis Gonzalez, Tracy
