I am troubled that abortionists who deliver a baby alive as part of an abortion, then kill such babies in dozens of cases and more each year in our nation.
Whether a person is pro-abortion or pro-life, Democrat or Republican, this is a barbaric practice that should be condemned by everyone in a civilized nation.
The Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Act would penalize abortionists who kill babies who survive abortions. Nancy Pelosi has refused to bring the bill to the House floor.
There is a House discharge petition that, if signed by 218 House members, would force a vote on the Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Act.
Rep. Josh Harder has refused to sign the petition. Here’s my question to Harder: Is serving in Congress or having the support of Pelosi and Planned Parenthood more important than stopping the killing of babies who survive abortion? Our congressman seems to have a true lack of humanity.
People who doubt what I say should look up the story of Pennsylvania abortionist Kermit Gosnell and the grand jury report about him that describes how he murdered these newborns, hundreds of them, by severing their spinal cords with scissors.
Please read the grand jury report.
Debbie Mahoney, Tracy
