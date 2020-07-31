EDITOR,
Hansen Road north of I-205 to Von Sosten Road is restricted for trucks over 5 tons. We currently have a significant truck traffic problem on Hansen Road between Von Sosten Road and the I-205 overpass, with multiple semi-trucks using the route daily. Our community continues to work with the highway patrol, San Joaquin County and the city of Tracy to try to eliminate the semi-truck traffic on Hansen Road, but we have had limited success in preventing this illegal truck traffic. Hansen Road is a rural residential road with Lammersville School at the corner of Hansen and Von Sosten roads. Hansen Road is not designed for semi-truck traffic, has no sidewalks, and has a significant number of children and adults walking or biking along the road. The illegal truck traffic forces people walking or biking off the shoulder of the road, damages the road, and creates an extremely loud noise when trucks pass over the speed humps on the road. Speed humps were installed by San Joaquin County to slow traffic and deter trucks from using Hansen Road, Von Sosten Road and the surrounding residential roads, north of the I-205 overpass.
We have learned that the existing signs, occasional California Highway Patrol enforcement and speed humps are not deterrents for the semi-trucks continuing to use Hansen Road north of I-205.
We request that the mitigated negative declarations for the two interchange projects, under development by Caltrans in cooperation with the city of Tracy, not be adopted and that they be redrafted to include the additional negative impacts and the associated mitigation measures to address the increased illegal truck traffic on Hansen Road, north of the I-205 overpass, expected during the construction period.
Patricia Brandes, Tracy
