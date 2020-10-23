Editor,
I moved with my family to Tracy in 1984 as an elementary age child and have come to know many of the wonderful people in this city and witnessed much of our growth. As I now raise my own family here, it feels ever more critical to ensure that good policies and leaders are in place so that my children may enjoy the same benefits that I did from growing up in this community.
Our school leaders and education policies should ensure that our children are safe at school, educated by good teachers teaching from vetted materials, and protected by sound financial policy that insulates us from the risks that seem ever-more dire in these times.
For this reason, I ask you to vote for Jeremy Silcox for the Board of Trustees for Tracy Unified School District. I have known Jeremy for many years and he is a leader that our community can trust. I have seen him lead in his home, in his church, as a coach on the football field, and in our community as a financial adviser and current Trustee. His varied service has brought him into contact with people from diverse backgrounds here in this town and I think that is invaluable in leading an organization that influences all our children.
Jeremy is honest, fair-minded, and full of integrity. He can be entrusted to seek out policies and like-minded leaders who will continue to support our families and the community values and principles that are important in shaping the future of our children. Please join me in ensuring that his role as a TUSD Trustee continues by voting for Jeremy Silcox in our upcoming election.
Allen Riddle, Tracy
