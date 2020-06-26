EDITOR,
I did not hear TUSD school board members during the June 23 meeting ask any substantive questions after Julianna Stocking’s presentation of the Fall 2020 plan for school reopening that would help ensure that safety of our students and teachers are the No. 1 priority.
Some possible questions may have been: While sharing the results of the TUSD teacher survey for grades 4th-12th, the first two preferred choices of teachers were distance learning and A/B scheduling, with A/B being the preferred choice. Why did you not take into account the teachers’ input? Why did the parent survey not even include an A/B schedule option? Why are you presenting a plan that does not include parent input? Why did you just send out a parent survey on June 22, one day before the board meeting? What makes you think that removing “excess furniture,” placing desks in a row, and having less than 6 feet between students in classrooms meets with the state and local public health agency guidelines for classroom safety? Do you know something they do not? Do you really think it is wise to not have a proactive plan to address the possible occurrence of a COVID-19 case at TUSD and just wait for the county to provide you guidance when there is a case?
Shame on you for not being advocates for the safety of our teachers and students. I heard numerous safety concerns as the roughly 50 public comments were read. That should be a cause to take a pause.
I beg Tracy community members to use their voices to demand a plan that is multidimensional, diverse and agile so TUSD can adapt to the ever-changing climate we are currently living in as well as be tailored to what will work for each school within TUSD.
Melanie Alexandre, Tracy
