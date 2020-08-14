EDITOR,
Woof! Woof! We need water at the dog park!
Tracy’s dog park is finally opened with new and much-needed improvements. It’s not the best but better than what it was. My dogs and I and other dog park users’ problem is not having a source of water for the dogs to drink after they run and play. They bark and bark at the water source but there is no water. Why does the city of Tracy refuse to turn on the water for the dogs?
Other cities have allowed the dog parks to stay open, with a source of water for them to rehydrate after playing. The water source for humans remain closed, cut off or covered. Which is understandable for the COVID-19 pandemic. But animals cannot bring their own water when they visit the park. I have asked the city, and many other users have asked also, to open the water source for the dogs.
However, the city of Tracy keeps saying it’s a park and the water can’t be used. “It’s not safe.” Why do other cities in our county have their dog parks open with a source of water for the animals but keep the human section closed?
Not everyone can carry gallons of water and a water bowl to the park, especially the elderly, people with disabilities and mothers with young children. Those with more than one dog also have great difficulty providing a water source for there pets.
If you can not provide water for the dogs, why is the park open? We go out of town to a dog park that has water, such as Manteca, Lathrop, Stockton, River Islands, Lodi, Modesto. Why do I have to go to another town to exercise my pets where they provide water? Please turn on the water.
Ashley White, Vernalis
