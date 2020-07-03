EDITOR,
What could the Tracy school board be thinking?
Just this week they announced that come Aug. 11 they will be reopening Tracy schools at full capacity as if this is any other school year. Here are a few current facts that these so-called education experts should consider before endangering the lives of 16,000-plus students, 700-plus teachers, their families and the entire community.
COVID-19 numbers as of June 26:
• California total cases: 200,000-plus.
• Number of deaths: 5,800-plus.
• California is currently averaging 5,000 new cases per day and going up.
• San Joaquin County has recorded 3,000-plus cases and 50-plus deaths.
• 348 new cases yesterday (up 46% since last week).
This epidemic is spreading like a wildfire across the country and our state. If they think that by telling the students that will need walk down crowded hallways in a specific direction, or that masks and social distance is going to be required, will do anything whatsoever to stop the spread of this deadly virus, then maybe we are in need of a new administration. If CDC reports are correct there are currently 10 times the number of active cases in the country. Many of these are going undiagnosed because the person is not showing any of the signs but can still spread the virus. Unless TUSD plans on testing every student and teacher weekly, there will be no way of knowing who has it or not and even then it is a risk that I expect few parents will be willing to take. My suggestion is that the board should start looking into other plans that would limit the number of students, or continue the online education program implemented this year. Come up with an alternative for the health of our community.
James Nelson, Tracy
