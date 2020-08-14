EDITOR,
I am very concerned about the homeless issue at El Pescadero Park. I get garbage thrown into my yard as well as drug paraphernalia. There’s fighting and there has been three fires, causing me great concern for my family, home and neighbors. Is there any way they can move away from my fence line and my neighbors’ fences? Can they move and stay on the other side of park where no homes are and just the field? We can’t walk our dogs in the evening anymore, kids I won’t let play there. Where are our rights as a homeowner? We pay taxes etc. for our living area. If we don’t, we can lose our home. Can’t that be the same for them? If they don’t pay a tax for their spot, then can’t they be evicted? I’m just tired of the commotion, mess and uneasy feeling since it’s been overtaken in that park. What will be done?
Dina Caraveo, Tracy
