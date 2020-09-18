Editor,
I have become an unintended consequence of the U.S. Department of Agriculture Bee Aware program. This program designed to protect bees has harmed my right to farm.
I am allergic to bee venom. My dogs have been attacked. My livestock is driven off their water. This is my home whereas the bee owner lives hundreds of miles away. The person renting to the bee owner lives on the other side of town. I cannot go outside to enjoy my yard, get a sprinkler repaired, or fix a breach in my irrigation system to prevent flooding my neighbor.
The bees are placed on my fence line -- almost 100 hives housing thousands of bees. The bee owner is not registered, he doesn’t water or feed his bees and he does not have to see if it is okay to have bees close to my house. I have four fountains and flowers blooming year round. I have hummingbirds which I can no longer feed!
When the Department of Agriculture is contacted they suggest things I can remove to avoid attracting bees. Never is it mentioned the bee owner should remove the bees. I spent 50 years building my ranch and establishing plantings. The bee owner has only been here three months.
Why can’t I enjoy my humming birds, let my dogs out during the day, water my livestock, work in my yard, irrigate my fields, run my fountains, invite guests over and make necessary repairs to my field and yard? Where is my right to farm?
Sharon Votaw, Tracy
