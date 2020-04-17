EDITOR,
Dear Friends,
Today (April 10) is the last day of the fourth week that we have united in one common effort to keep each other safe from the threat of the COVID-19 virus. Through our compliance to the guidelines for our protections set out by our federal, state, county, local and in-house authorities, we are experiencing a do-able measure of health and safety. We are contributing to the overall goal of “diminishing the curve” that charts the path of the threat. We are accomplishing this by carefully observing “social distancing.”
We must faithfully continue this effort because the threat is still very real, and “social distancing” is proving to be effective. We must continue our dedication to this fight even though the urge to be with family and friends, especially during the holiday, is almost overwhelming.
The threat may be with us and our whole world for days, weeks or even months to come. We must stay united in doing what we can to contribute to the success of this battle and encourage our friends and family to do the same.
The volunteers, first responders, caregivers and others who are contributing to making our safety possible are appreciated beyond words. We need to express our gratitude at every opportunity.
Sincerely,
Bea Culton, Brookdale Senior Living, Tracy
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.