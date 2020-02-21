EDITOR,
I am one of your contributors to the paper and very appreciative of the written word. I would like to say that the Black History Month article that was reprinted hit me like a ton of bricks. Not so much in that it was written in 1930s but the fact that it was chosen as an example of black history. OMG?!
I am not sure who in the black community asked you to reprint this column, but for me this was upsetting. And it lets you know that not all black people think alike.
Yes, it was the reality of the families in Tracy years ago; however the contribution that I get from the article is that black folks came in, picked peas, lived in terrible conditions, played cards and dominoes and were not a part of the community. I can only imagine they were not “happy” to be here, they had to be here. No other place to make money, they traveled from community to community leaving their families to make money to support them. Black people helped the community but couldn’t live in the community.
Out of the more that 6,000 black people that are supposed to live in Tracy, of which I am a relatively recent transplant some 15 years now, this is what we get for Black History Month? Here in our city we have the Tracy African American Association, high school Black Student Unions, black-owned business and homeowners who pay taxes; black sororities and fraternities: Delta Sigma Theta, Alpha Kappa Alpha, Alpha Phi Alpha, Omega Psi Phi, Phi Beta Sigma, Zeta Phi Beta, Sigma Gamma Rho, Iota Phi Theta, the Links, National Coalition of 100 Black Women, black churches, the African American Educators Association (forgive me if I left someone out) and none of us could contribute? Maybe next year.
I don’t want to browbeat but just simply to say that I am sure the intent was not disparaging, however the reality was it hurt. Freedom of the press is what makes America great. I thank you for listening.
Yolande Knight, Tracy
