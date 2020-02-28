EDITOR,
Veronica Vargas demonstrated early in her career vision and passion to improve safety by spearheading the sidewalk project in the Mount Diablo-Mount Oso neighborhoods. This project is near and dear to my heart, as many of my family reside in the area and waited 30 years to become a reality.
Working in collaboration, she spearheaded and supported public parks and safety, transportation, job opportunities, reducing crime and reducing traffic through Valley Link rail project. While on council of five years and mayor pro tem (two years), employment opportunities have increased by 5,000, crime has been reduced in double digits and promoting education. Veronica served on the Delta College advisory board working toward college-bound programs for students in high school.
Values: Veronica demonstrates compassion through community service, mentorship and generosity. Veronica is currently a member of numerous nonprofit organizations and supports worthy causes. Promoting higher education, Veronica donated numerous community hours and funding toward scholarship programs including South Side Community Organization (SSCO), Tracy Latin Athletic Club and the Boys and Girls Club, among others. Tracy junior football league and Boy Scout organization are just a few youth programs that benefited by her generosity.
Raising five children, Veronica participated and provided leadership through her involvement with youth athletics by coaching sports and academically through her involvement with PTA and school programs.
Veronica’s voice began as a planning commissioner and advanced to an elected two-year term as City Council including two years as mayor pro tem. It is a pleasure to observe the growth and prosperity of Tracy during her seat on council since 2014. I am confident she will champion the homeless crisis and continue her endeavors to improve the quality of life in the community of Tracy.
I will follow my father’s (Louie Villalovoz Jr.)
Eva Villalovoz, Tracy
