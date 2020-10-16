Editor,
On October 13, the Tracy Unified School District board voted to resume school on Nov. 2. This brought up many issues to the student body of the Tracy schools. The main issue that we had was that the voice of the parents, teachers, and students didn't come into play for the vote. The board voted and then read the comments. The comments were read after the vote to resume school so it wasn't possible to maybe sway the people who voted yes to resuming school.
I then created a petition on Change.org. As of 2 p.m. Oct. 14 the petition has over 2,800 signatures of students, parents, and teachers. The petition was to not reopen schools as early as Nov. 2.
I attend school at Kimball High and during distant learning they brought up many points on why not to open up school. For example, if the parents don't feel safe about sending their children to school, the children will be forced to transfer to the Charter School. This ruins their ability to attend AP classes and sports, which then causes our college applications to get worse. Also another issue brought up is transportation. If school buses are in use, how will that be safe for the students if there are two people on each seat?
We ask the Tracy Unified School District to reconsider their decision on reopening the school and read through all the comments and issues before the vote.
Shayan Hasan, Tracy
