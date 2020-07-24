EDITOR,
The letters of Rep. Josh Harder’s supporters, such as Jerry Kineen, make me laugh nearly every time.
Kineen (Letters, June 12) writes that we’re “fortunate to have him as our congressman” because he’s held 17 in-person town halls and sponsored much legislation (who apparently cares if any of it passed).
Unlike Kineen, I want a congressman who keeps his promises, tries to keep taxes lower and restrain federal budget growth, and supports choice in health care.
Promises broken: As a candidate, Harder promised to work with Republicans. Once in Congress, he supported the most hyperpartisan impeachment of the last 150 years and he’s taken money from Rep. Adam Schiff, the most rank partisan member in the entire Congress.
Schiff received a “Four Pinocchios” award from the liberal Washington Post for not telling the truth about his knowledge of the whistleblower, and Harder pocketed $28,000 from the slimy Schiff.
Decimating health care and the budget: Harder is a supporter of “Medicare for All,” which would abolish all private health insurance, taking it away from about 175 million Americans who have private insurance. It also would cost an additional $32 trillion more over the next decade.
A vote for Harder is a vote for hyperpartisanship, destroying our health care system and an out-of-control federal budget. I plan to vote for Ted Howze.
Joe Walker, Tracy
