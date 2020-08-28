EDITOR,
James Nelson (Letters, Aug. 21) thinks that GOP congressional candidate Ted Howze’s undiplomatic social media posts mean that voters should oppose his candidacy. Nelson needs to get real.
Social media posts are nothing compared with the actions of Rep. Josh Harder, who promised he would put the interests of his constituents above other interests (such as the Democratic Party and Nancy Pelosi).
On the day after Christmas in 2018, a Newman police officer, Ronil Singh (who was likely a Harder constituent) was murdered by an illegal immigrant protected by the Democratic Party’s California sanctuary laws.
In the two years since Harder took office, has he held a press conference, made a statement, or done anything to stand up for his constituents against this Democratic Party law that keeps criminals here instead of deporting them? Not a chance in the world. Harder is a party man and a Pelosi man.
The man who killed Officer Singh, who had a wife and an infant son, was Gustavo Perez Arriaga, who had gang ties and two drunken driving arrests. He should have been deported from this country, but because of the Democratic Party sanctuary state law and the party’s racial pandering, he was kept in the U.S.
Let the words of former Stanislaus County Sheriff Adam Christianson ring in your ears, Mr. Nelson, Harder and other Harder supporters:
From the Stockton Record (Dec. 29, 2018): If Perez Arriaga had been deported, the sheriff said, Cpl. Ronil Singh of the tiny Newman Police Department would still be alive.
Another law enforcement officer who is dead because of this Democratic Party law and Harder is El Dorado Sheriff’s Deputy Brian Ishmael, who was killed by illegal immigrants in October 2019.
Harder’s record: promises made, promises broken, police officers dead. Vote him out.
Stephen Wampler, Tracy
